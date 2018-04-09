DA Davidson Begins Coverage on ITT (ITT)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,325.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. ITT has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $683.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.71 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $458,630.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DA Davidson Begins Coverage on ITT (ITT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/itt-itt-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-da-davidson-updated-updated.html.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.