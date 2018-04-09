ITUS (ITUS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ITUS earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.7233428553505 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ ITUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. 110,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,350. ITUS has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

ITUS Company Profile

ITUS Corporation is engaged in developing a diagnostic platform called Cchek, for the early detection of tumor-based cancers. The Cchek cancer detection platform measures a patient’s immune response to a malignancy by detecting the presence, absence and quantity of certain immune cells that exist in and around a tumor and that enter the blood stream.

