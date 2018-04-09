ITV (ITVPY) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

ITV (OTCMKTS: ITVPY) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ITV to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ITV and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 1 1 0 0 1.50 ITV Competitors 290 1472 2270 74 2.52

As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 23.72%. Given ITV’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITV has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITV and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.78 billion $607.17 million 9.16 ITV Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 54.10

ITV’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ITV. ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A ITV Competitors 1,300.50% 28.94% 4.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. ITV pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ITV has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITV rivals beat ITV on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. Its Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix. In addition, this segment operates DTT Multiplex A in the United Kingdom. The companys ITV Studios segment produces programming across a range of genres, including drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. This segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segments distribution business licenses ITVs finished programs and formats, and third party content internationally. ITV plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

