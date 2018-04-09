iXledger Price Tops $0.28 (IXT)

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, iXledger has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One iXledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta and HitBTC. iXledger has a market cap of $9.98 million and $115,409.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00753057 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00175056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iXledger Profile

iXledger launched on July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger. iXledger’s official website is www.ixledger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

iXledger Token Trading

iXledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase iXledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iXledger must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iXledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

