J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded J. Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JAX opened at $11.40 on Friday. J. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.52, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.14%. equities analysts anticipate that J. Alexander’s will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAX. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. Alexander’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 696,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/j-alexanders-jax-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates three complementary dining restaurant concepts: J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River). The Company is engaged in providing contemporary American cuisines. J. Alexander’s is an upscale dining restaurant offering a contemporary American menu.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. Alexander’s (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.