J. B. Hunt (JBHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J. B. Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. B. Hunt from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J. B. Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.95.

Shares of J. B. Hunt stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. J. B. Hunt has a 52-week low of $83.35 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12,065.31, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. J. B. Hunt had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that J. B. Hunt will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J. B. Hunt news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. B. Hunt by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 9.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

