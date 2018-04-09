J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,701 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 127,299 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $4,740,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $7,996,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,649,673 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 686,308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 110,878 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The department store operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. J C Penney had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $4.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on J C Penney in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

