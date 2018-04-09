J2 Global (JCOM) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

Press coverage about J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J2 Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.1893597504792 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

JCOM opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3,785.02, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $232,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,085,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,749,122.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,857,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,663 shares of company stock worth $2,460,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

