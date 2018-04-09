AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $5.93 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total value of $864,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $124,914.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $118.49. 346,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,586. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9,146.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

