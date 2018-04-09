Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank set a $16.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,739. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $2,595.63, a P/E ratio of -29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $67,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Humber sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $34,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,762 shares of company stock worth $11,254,833.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 96.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

