Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jakks Pacific earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0115795956678 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JAKK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jakks Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Jakks Pacific in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Jakks Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Shares of Jakks Pacific stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.08. Jakks Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.74 million. Jakks Pacific had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. Jakks Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Jakks Pacific will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jakks Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

