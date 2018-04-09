Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) VP Sells 193 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total value of $197,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Grier Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $208,577.16.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $276,701.18.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.34, for a total value of $191,846.22.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.50 on Monday, hitting $1,015.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,414. The stock has a market cap of $699,674.25, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $817.02 and a twelve month high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

