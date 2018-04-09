James Hambro & Partners Buys New Position in Honeywell (HON)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $142.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. research analysts expect that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

