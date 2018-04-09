Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,086. Reading International has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.41, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Reading International had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. sell-side analysts expect that Reading International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Reading International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Reading International from $26.50 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

