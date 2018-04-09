Insider Buying: CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) insider James Salter Code acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,880.00.

Shares of CWX traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$6.43. 33,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,413. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.84 and a 12 month high of C$7.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.96 million. CanWel Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

CWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada and the Western United States. The company sells adhesives; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation, insulation, interior finishing, and outdoor living products; roofing and accessories; and siding and trim, underlayment, and security and doorware products.

