Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.48% of Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Trust by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silver Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period.

Shares of Silver Trust stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Silver Trust Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

