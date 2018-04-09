Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 852,591 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 852,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,131,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 809.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,633,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,590,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 357,683 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 199,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,687,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 161,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

CIG opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,046.40, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several research firms recently commented on CIG. JPMorgan Chase lowered Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS upgraded Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG Profile

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company’s segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the activities of the construction and operation of systems for sale of electricity, as well as various fields of energy and telecommunications, for the purpose of commercial operation.

