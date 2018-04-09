Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 374.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.60% of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 6,358.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPH opened at $55.48 on Monday. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

