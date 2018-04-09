Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) during the fourth quarter worth $519,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $71.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jane-street-group-llc-has-1-68-million-stake-in-powershares-dynamic-pharmaceuticalsetf-pjp-updated-updated.html.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

