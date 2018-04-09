Jane Street Group LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3,704.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jane-street-group-llc-has-473000-stake-in-ryder-system-inc-r.html.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.