Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stake Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 219.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $3,198.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.78 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

