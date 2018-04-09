39,440 Shares in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.41). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is -688.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Atlantica Yield Profile

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

