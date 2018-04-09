Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,863 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,838.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 180,965,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,305,000 after buying an additional 174,805,844 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,556,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,945,000 after buying an additional 3,289,767 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $141,338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,941,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,115,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,636,000 after purchasing an additional 942,338 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. UBS raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.81 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54,758.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 42.25%. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

