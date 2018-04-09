iShares Inc. (BATS:PICK) Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Inc. (BATS:PICK) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period.

Shares of PICK stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. iShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $37.91.

