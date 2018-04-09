Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) by 181.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $6,145,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,256,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,773,000 after purchasing an additional 202,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $119.28 on Monday. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,521.62, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo upgraded Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $133.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

