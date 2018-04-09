Claymore/AlphaShares China Real Est ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) Position Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Claymore/AlphaShares China Real Est ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.37% of Claymore/AlphaShares China Real Est ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claymore/AlphaShares China Real Est ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAO opened at $30.06 on Monday. Claymore/AlphaShares China Real Est ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

Claymore/AlphaShares China Real Est ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures and monitors the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) deriving their revenues from real estate development, management and/or ownership of property in the People’s Republic of China or the Special Administrative Regions of China, which are Hong Kong and Macau.

