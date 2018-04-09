Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 31,489 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 45,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $2,153.57, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.67 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.45%. research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

In related news, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $254,273.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $132,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,025 shares in the company, valued at $733,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,515 shares of company stock valued at $396,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

