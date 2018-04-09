bluebird bio (BLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Leerink Swann lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of BLUE traded up $10.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,203. bluebird bio has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $236.17. The firm has a market cap of $8,132.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 947.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,250 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,512 shares of company stock valued at $14,510,708 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,110.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 454.2% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

