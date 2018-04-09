Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 160,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,649. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/janus-henderson-short-duration-income-etf-vnla-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.