Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Media coverage about Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jason Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 48.0165878373302 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

JASN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jason Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ JASN opened at $3.14 on Monday. Jason Industries has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.95, a P/E ratio of 314.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $145.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.90 million. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. research analysts forecast that Jason Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith Alan Walz acquired 28,500 shares of Jason Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 50,000 shares of Jason Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

