Jason Phipps Sells 1,524 Shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $40,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CIEN opened at $25.04 on Monday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,613.77, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,217,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ciena by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,982,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,594,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 459,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,477,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $50,962,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ciena to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ciena from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

