Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs set a €39.80 ($49.14) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.39 ($39.99).

DEC stock opened at €29.00 ($35.80) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a one year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jcdecauxs-dec-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-deutsche-bank-updated.html.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.