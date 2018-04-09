Jefferies Group Analysts Give Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) a $46.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group set a $46.00 target price on Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVHC. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Envision Healthcare to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envision Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of Envision Healthcare stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,483. The stock has a market cap of $4,569.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.40. Envision Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Envision Healthcare by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Envision Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Envision Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Envision Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jefferies-group-analysts-give-envision-healthcare-evhc-a-46-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.