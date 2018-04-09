Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Issued By Jefferies Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 2,459,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,318. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $7,919.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 64,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $2,115,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,605.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $33,231.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,257.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,688 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $94,884,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 9,402,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,921,000 after buying an additional 2,173,915 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,261,000 after buying an additional 1,362,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,811,000 after buying an additional 1,349,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,735,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after buying an additional 1,252,686 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

