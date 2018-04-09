Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Shenzhen Kingdee Software (KGDEY)

Shenzhen Kingdee Software (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Shenzhen Kingdee Software in a report issued on Tuesday, March 13th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst R. Wu now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Shenzhen Kingdee Software’s FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenzhen Kingdee Software from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 17th.

Shares of KGDEY traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 220. Shenzhen Kingdee Software has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2,982.21 and a PE ratio of 85.88.

