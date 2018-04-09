BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.95) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 340 ($4.81). Jefferies Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.59) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of BBA Aviation to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.66) to GBX 400 ($5.65) in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.51) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353.57 ($5.00).

BBA traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 320 ($4.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. BBA Aviation has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 370.40 ($5.24).

In other BBA Aviation news, insider Nigel Rudd sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.69), for a total value of £189,904 ($268,415.55).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Downgraded by Jefferies Group” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jefferies-group-downgrades-bba-aviation-bba-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.