Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,492,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $14,926,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $13,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.58.

In related news, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,750 shares of company stock worth $10,601,775. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLED traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,798. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $4,625.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

