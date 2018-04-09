Carlisle Companies (CSL) Position Raised by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4,659.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $98.32 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,075.09, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jefferies-group-llc-has-340000-stake-in-carlisle-companies-csl-updated-updated.html.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.