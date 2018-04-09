Watsco Inc (WSO) Position Decreased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 30,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Watsco by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $185.88 on Monday. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $134.08 and a one year high of $189.72. The stock has a market cap of $6,934.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $964.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Watsco from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 price target on Watsco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $169.00 price target on Watsco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

WARNING: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Position Decreased by Jefferies Group LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jefferies-group-llc-has-374000-position-in-watsco-inc-wso-updated-updated.html.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.