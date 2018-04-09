Cummins (CMI) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $210,124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,675,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,319,000 after acquiring an additional 898,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,296,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,351,000 after acquiring an additional 819,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,524,000 after acquiring an additional 613,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,014,000 after acquiring an additional 468,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cummins to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

CMI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.50. 1,306,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,156. The company has a market capitalization of $26,161.39, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins has a 1-year low of $143.83 and a 1-year high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

