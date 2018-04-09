Jefferies Group LLC Has $937,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $5,264,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $6,195,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 35,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, Chairman David G. Nord sold 12,076 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $1,615,285.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 4,692 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $636,188.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,149.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.37. 307,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,435.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.32 and a twelve month high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.23 million. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

