Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 548.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,443,000 after purchasing an additional 555,837 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.26 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

