6,100 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,409,000 after purchasing an additional 151,194 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 675,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 529,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,447,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,573.83, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $163.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, insider Vernon Wilson Jr. Bryant sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,479,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,639.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.10 per share, with a total value of $145,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,217. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jefferies-group-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-simmons-first-national-co-sfnc-updated-updated.html.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.