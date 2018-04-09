9,305 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,305 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after acquiring an additional 95,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 648,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SASR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Bracewell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $1,960,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Reeder sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $59,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,291.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,377.28, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “9,305 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jefferies-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-9305-sandy-spring-bancorp-inc-sasr-updated-updated.html.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.