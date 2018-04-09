Ferguson’s (LON:FERG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($87.63) to GBX 6,500 ($91.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,200 ($73.50) to GBX 5,220 ($73.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferguson to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($73.50) to GBX 6,000 ($84.81) in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 5,675 ($80.21) to GBX 5,900 ($83.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,876.07 ($83.05).

Ferguson stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.37) on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,272 ($74.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 4,427 ($62.57) and a one year high of GBX 5,722 ($80.88).

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,378 ($76.01), for a total value of £355,808.48 ($502,909.51).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

