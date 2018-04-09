Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells 4,368 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $366,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,119 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $169,774.28.

On Thursday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $122,483.53.

On Friday, March 9th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,972 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $244,863.08.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. 1,288,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,768. The company has a market capitalization of $13,383.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.34.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

