JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

JELD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. 374,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,150.91, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $965,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Wright Tolbert bought 2,860 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $88,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,111.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,082,000 after buying an additional 841,506 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,755,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,243,000 after buying an additional 829,539 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,265,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 725,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 690,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 381,653 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

