Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,944 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Alphabet worth $1,745,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,007.04 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $817.02 and a 12 month high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $699,674.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,164.43, for a total value of $6,625,606.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,107.87, for a total transaction of $40,991.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

