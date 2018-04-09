Jewels (JWL) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Jewels has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Jewels coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jewels has a market capitalization of $38,767.00 and $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VPNCoin (VASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jewels Profile

Jewels (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Jewels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewels must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

