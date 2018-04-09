Jiyo (JIYO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Jiyo has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $36,732.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jiyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jiyo has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jiyo is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Jiyo’s total supply is 21,321,216 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,049 coins. Jiyo’s official website is www.jiyo.io.

Jiyo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Jiyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jiyo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jiyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

